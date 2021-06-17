NIMH Livestream Event on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Date/Time: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 2:00–2:30 PM ET

Location: Virtual

In recognition of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month in June, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) is hosting a livestream event featuring NIMH grantee Barbara Rothbaum, Ph.D., ABPP, professor of psychiatry and associate vice chair of clinical research at the Emory University School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. Dr. Rothbaum is also the executive director of the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program and Trauma and Anxiety Recovery Program.

PTSD is a disorder that develops in some people who have experienced a shocking, scary, or dangerous event. People may experience a range of reactions after trauma, and most will recover from their symptoms over time. Those who continue to experience symptoms may be diagnosed with PTSD. People who have PTSD may feel stressed or frightened, even when they are not in danger. People of all ages and backgrounds can experience PTSD after trauma.

During the event on June 17, 2021, Dr. Rothbaum will discuss PTSD signs, symptoms, and treatments, as well as the latest research on PTSD. In addition, she will discuss some of the challenges that the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has presented for individuals living with PTSD and other mental illnesses.

Watch the livestream event on NIMH's Facebook or Twitter feeds.

Follow NIMH on Facebook or Twitter for updates on the livestream event and other information about mental health research.

Refresh NIMH's Facebook or Twitter feeds at 2:00 p.m. ET on June 17 to watch the livestream discussion.

The livestream will be archived on NIMH’s website and Facebook page so you can access it after the event is over.

