NIMH Twitter Chat: Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 3:00―4:00 PM EDT

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a brain disorder that makes it difficult for a person to pay attention and control impulsive behaviors. A person with ADHD may also be restless and almost constantly active. Although the symptoms of ADHD begin in childhood, ADHD can continue through adolescence and adulthood.

In observance of ADHD Awareness Month in October, NIMH is hosting a Twitter chat on ADHD. This chat will cover signs, symptoms, treatments, current research, and tips for helping children and adults with ADHD. NIMH experts will be available to discuss the topic and answer questions live on Twitter.

Participating is easy.

To ask questions, you must have a Twitter account.

Remember to use #NIMHchats with your questions and posts.

If you do not have a Twitter account, you can still observe the chat in real-time by entering the hashtag #NIMHchats at tchat.io .

. Follow @NIMHgov on Twitter for updates about the chat and other information about mental health research.

An archive of the chat will be posted on NIMH’s website following the event.

Note: The experts cannot provide specific medical advice or referrals. Please consult with a qualified health care provider for diagnosis, treatment, and answers to your personal questions. If you need help finding a provider, visit www.nimh.nih.gov/findhelp.

More Information: https://www.twitter.com/NIMHgov