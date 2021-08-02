NIMH Workshop on Naturalistic Stimuli and Individual Differences

Date/Time: August 2, 2021

Location: Virtual

Sponsored by: NIMH’s Center for Multimodal Neuroimaging

The Center for Multimodal Neuroimaging is conducting a pre-recorded virtual workshop on Naturalistic Stimuli and Individual Differences. The workshop seeks to:

Bring together top scientists using naturalistic stimuli and/or the study of individual differences in neuroimaging; Showcase theoretical, methodological, and analytical advances in these areas of research; and Catalyze collaborations between presenters, biomedical NIH researchers, and experts worldwide.

The workshop will feature pre-recorded presentations and roundtables available for the public to stream on-demand starting August 2, 2021. To view the presentations and submit questions to speakers through an online portal until the end of August, register below.

In September, the speakers will virtually reconvene for a roundtable discussion to address some of the attendee questions and discuss larger questions in the field moving forward.

Registration

Registration for this free online workshop is required.

More information

https://cmn.nimh.nih.gov/cmnworkshop2021