Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity Webinar Series: Addressing the Risk for Persistent Effects of Trauma in the Mental Health of Women Across the Lifecourse
Date and Time
12:30–2:00 p.m. ET
Location
Overview
Trauma-related psychiatric disorders such as PTSD and depression affect more than twice as many women as men. Women are also more likely to experience a chronic illness that persists for more than a year. Despite the evidence of sex differences in the epidemiology of trauma-related disorders, little research has outlined clear risk pathways in women. Recent findings are setting the stage for more detailed investigations of sex-dependent neurobiological risk factors of trauma-related psychiatric disorders and how to prevent, screen, and treat them. Equally important, structural systems (for example, health care, carceral systems, foster care) can generate trauma-related experiences for women.
This webinar spotlights recent scientific advances in translational, social, behavioral, and intervention research to better understand the sex and gender influences underlying the neurobiology of and advancing improved mental health outcomes for PTSD, depression, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors in women.
About the Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity Webinar Series
The Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity Webinar Series is designed for investigators conducting or interested in conducting research on mental health disparities, women’s mental health, minority mental health, and rural mental health.
Sponsored by
Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity (ODWD)
Registration
This event is free, but you must register to attend.
Contact
For questions regarding meeting logistics and registration, please email: registrations@thebizzellgroup.com.
For programmatic questions or updates on webinar recordings, please email: nimhodwd@nih.gov.