Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity Webinar Series: Coming Face to Face With Suicide in American Farming

Date and Time September 12, 2023

2:30–4:00 p.m. ET

The suicide rate among American farmers is serious and worsening but may not be well explained by either a lack of access to care or demographic characteristics. This webinar will begin with a brief fact book about suicide and American farming that emphasizes the diversity present in farming and ranching.

Discussion topics will include which hypotheses about agricultural suicide are more likely and less likely in the context of the current epidemiological research; where the likely points of leverage are; what is known and not known about the critical protective and risk factors; what is needed to make telehealth successful with this community; the impact of farming stress hotlines; and what the clinical opportunities and challenges are in addressing suicide in the agriculture community.

About the Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity Webinar Series

The Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity Webinar Series is designed for investigators conducting or interested in conducting research on mental health disparities, women’s mental health, minority mental health, and rural mental health.

Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity (ODWD)

