Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity Webinar Series: Creating Equitable and Inclusive Graduate Programs: From Recruitment to Admission to Retention
Date and Time
12:30–2:00 p.m. ET
Location
Overview
Biomedical research workforce diversity is essential for solving complex human health challenges and is part of the comprehensive strategy to address inequities in health and health care. Data shows that bringing together people with ethnic diversity and different backgrounds to work cooperatively produces new ideas and perspectives. Ultimately this improves innovation and productivity generating higher-quality science and academic papers that receive a more positive reception from the scientific community.
Further, remaining competitive in the global biomedical enterprise will require the engagement of those groups which have been historically underrepresented and marginalized in science, technology, engineering, and math (S.T.E.M). STEM graduate programs develop our future scientific leaders. To enhance the research enterprise, drive discovery, and increase our nation’s competitiveness in the global economy, it is essential to address inequities in graduate admission and education.
This webinar will provide an overview of research focused on building equitable STEM graduate programs that promote the admission, recruitment, and retention of diverse populations.
About the Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity Webinar Series
The Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity Webinar Series is designed for investigators conducting or interested in conducting research on mental health disparities, women’s mental health, minority mental health, and rural mental health.
Sponsored by
Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity (ODWD)
Registration
This event is free, but you must register to attend.
Contact
For questions regarding meeting logistics and registration, please email: registrations@thebizzellgroup.com.
For programmatic questions or updates on webinar recordings, please email: nimhodwd@nih.gov.