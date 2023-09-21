Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity Webinar Series: Engaging Community Stakeholders to Reduce Mental Health Inequities in the Hispanic Community

Date and Time September 21, 2023

12:30–2:00 p.m. ET Location Virtual Register for the Webinar

Overview

Hispanic individuals demonstrate similar rates of psychiatric disorders compared to those of their non-Hispanic, White counterparts. However, they are less likely to use mental health services, and when they do they drop out and experience quality of care that is subpar. The observed difference in service utilization and maintenance can be attributed to demographic, structural, and cultural factors, such as socioeconomic, discrimination, and ethnicity resulting in health care inequities. These inequities also involve the intersection of multiple stakeholders including policymakers, clinical care providers, patients, family members, and communities. Research investigating the impact of culturally sensitive services and culturally relevant patient education is associated with better management of chronic disease associated with serious mental illness, increased patient engagement, and improved mental health outcomes.

This webinar will explore the impact and significance of engaging community stakeholders in developing culturally responsive interventions, the need for implementation science to improve health and mental health care uptake in the Hispanic community, and the importance of bridging the gap between implementation science and health disparities research to diminish health inequities prevalent in racial and ethnic communities historically marginalized in health care.

About the Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity Webinar Series

The Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity Webinar Series is designed for investigators conducting or interested in conducting research on mental health disparities, women’s mental health, minority mental health, and rural mental health.

Sponsored by

Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity (ODWD)

Registration

This event is free, but you must register to attend .

Contact

For questions regarding meeting logistics and registration, please email: registrations@thebizzellgroup.com.

For programmatic questions or updates on webinar recordings, please email: nimhodwd@nih.gov.

Additional information