Pharmacy-Centered HIV Research: Current Landscape and Future Frontiers

Overview

This meeting brings together researchers, pharmacists and other pharmacy-involved professionals, community members, and federal partners to discuss research opportunities in how pharmacies are used to provide HIV testing, prevention, and care. Pharmacies are often seen as places where people can go for health care without feeling judged or stigmatized, and they offer more convenient access through longer hours and more locations in communities affected by HIV. The U.S. National HIV/AIDS Strategy for 2022-2025 recognizes pharmacies and pharmacists as important parts of a plan to make HIV care more accessible and improve the population health. We need more implementation science research and collaboration between sectors to build models for effective pharmacy-based delivery and support of HIV-related services.

Sponsored by

National Institute of Mental Health

NIH Office of AIDS Research (OAR)

In partnership with the Fogarty International Center (FIC), the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), and the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD).

Michael J. Stirratt, Ph.D.

