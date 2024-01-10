Reddit “Ask Me Anything” with NIMH Director, Dr. Joshua A. Gordon and Deputy Director, Dr. Shelli Avenevoli
75th Anniversary
Date and Time
11:00–11:30 a.m. ET
Location
Overview
Join a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) with the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Director Joshua A. Gordon, M.D., Ph.D. and Deputy Director Shelli Avenevoli, Ph.D. to discuss NIMH’s research priorities, progress made, and challenges ahead in the coming years.
Visit the Reddit AskScience page to join the event. Anyone can view an AMA discussion on Reddit. During the event, Reddit users can post questions and “upvote” questions from other users that they would like to see answered. Drs. Gordon and Avenevoli will be answering questions from the u/NIMH_Research user profile.
Registration
No registration is required for this event.
Contact
To ask a question or vote on questions, you can create a free Reddit account. If you do not want to create a Reddit account, but would still like to ask a question, please email it to nimhpromotion@nih.gov.
More information
Reddit is an online platform that hosts a variety of message boards where users engage in discussions. These message boards, referred to as "subreddits," are dedicated to specific themes or topics of interest. An AMA is an interactive Q&A session where the Reddit community poses questions to a guest or guests.