Report Out Session of the HIV-Related Intersectional Stigma Research Advances and Opportunities Workshop

Date/Time: Friday, September 18, 2020, 11:30―2:30 PM ET

Sponsored by:

National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of AIDS Research and National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Division of AIDS Research

On September 18, 2020, join the NIH Office of AIDS Research and the NIMH Division of AIDS Research for a discussion about the outcomes of recent meetings of four workgroups focused on HIV-related intersectional stigma research advances and opportunities. The goal of this virtual workshop is to advance HIV prevention and treatment science, inform the Ending the HIV Epidemic (EHE) initiative, and bolster HIV efforts worldwide. During the workshop, researchers, government officials, and community partners will report on the following:

Development of a common understanding of the concept of intersectional stigma and discrimination within the context of HIV prevention and care;

Harmonization of methods and measurements of intersectional stigma and discrimination;

Identification of opportunities within, across, and beyond EHE jurisdictions to monitor intersectional stigma and discrimination;

Review of evidence-based interventions designed to reduce intersectional stigma and discrimination;

Integration and tailoring of intersectional interventions to advance EHE goals and improve HIV prevention and treatment outcomes globally; and

Next steps to address research opportunities and advance implementation plans.

Registration:

Please register online to attend this free event.