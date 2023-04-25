Research, Practice, and Data Informed Investigations of Child and Youth Suicide: A Science to Service and Service to Science Approach
9:00 a.m.–4:45 p.m. ET
April 26, 2023
9:00 a.m.–3:45 p.m. ET
The purpose of this workshop is to understand the challenges of investigating child and youth deaths. During the workshop, we will discuss past, current, and future research on child and youth suicide, as well as the methods used to investigate and certify their deaths. We will also look at data collected by state and local groups such as Child Death Review, National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS), and suicide cluster investigation teams. By bringing this information together, we hope to create a feedback loop that informs the work of everyone involved in efforts to determine, assess, and ultimately mitigate the rate of suicide death in children and youth.
National Institute of Mental Health
This event is free and registration is required.
For questions, please contact Rebecca Kurikeshu at rebecca.kurikeshu@nih.gov.