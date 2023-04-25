Transforming the understanding
Research, Practice, and Data Informed Investigations of Child and Youth Suicide: A Science to Service and Service to Science Approach

Date and Time

April 25, 2023
9:00 a.m.–4:45 p.m. ET
April 26, 2023
9:00 a.m.–3:45 p.m. ET

Location

Virtual

Overview

The purpose of this workshop is to understand the challenges of investigating child and youth deaths. During the workshop, we will discuss past, current, and future research on child and youth suicide, as well as the methods used to investigate and certify their deaths. We will also look at data collected by state and local groups such as Child Death Review, National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS), and suicide cluster investigation teams. By bringing this information together, we hope to create a feedback loop that informs the work of everyone involved in efforts to determine, assess, and ultimately mitigate the rate of suicide death in children and youth.

Sponsored by

National Institute of Mental Health

Registration

This event is free and registration is required.

Contact

For questions, please contact Rebecca Kurikeshu at rebecca.kurikeshu@nih.gov.

