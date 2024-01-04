Sex as a Biological Variable (SABV) Policy for Studies Using Non-Human Primates in Neuroscience Research

Overview

The Sex as a Biological Variable (SABV) policy was developed by the NIH Office of Research on Women's Health, based on the extramural scientific community's findings on the importance of sex in biology, health, and disease, with the primary motivation to advance and strengthen NIH-supported research. Since the SABV policy was issued, there has been uncertainty among researchers about how to apply this policy to studies using non-human primates (NHPs), especially in studies with small numbers of animals.

This virtual workshop aims to give the neuroscience community an opportunity to discuss challenges and potential solutions for applying the SABV policy fairly and consistently to NHP studies. This is crucial because the availability of NHPs is extremely limited and often biased toward males. The discussions in the workshop will be used to help inform a guidance document that the scientific community can use to understand and apply the SABV policy to NHP studies.

