Sleep and Suicide Prevention Workshop: Advancing Innovation and Intervention Opportunity

Date/Time: May 26, 2021 – May 27, 2021

Location: Virtual

Sponsored by: NIMH Division of Translational Research

NIMH is conducting a two-day workshop: Sleep and Suicide Prevention: Advancing Innovation and Intervention Opportunity, from May 26-27, 2021, 12:00–5:00 p.m. ET. The primary goal of this workshop is to share cutting-edge findings across diverse specialties and multi-disciplinary fields to examine sleep as a biomarker and novel treatment target to inform etiology and advance innovation in suicide prevention.



This workshop will bring together clinicians, behavioral scientists, epidemiologists, neuroscientists, and public health experts to discuss the current state of the science in sleep medicine and suicide prevention.

Registration

Registration for this free online event is required.

More Information

https://www.sleepsuicideprevention.org/