Sleep and Suicide Prevention Workshop: Advancing Innovation and Intervention Opportunity
Date/Time: –
Location: Virtual
Sponsored by: NIMH Division of Translational Research
NIMH is conducting a two-day workshop: Sleep and Suicide Prevention: Advancing Innovation and Intervention Opportunity, from May 26-27, 2021, 12:00–5:00 p.m. ET. The primary goal of this workshop is to share cutting-edge findings across diverse specialties and multi-disciplinary fields to examine sleep as a biomarker and novel treatment target to inform etiology and advance innovation in suicide prevention.
This workshop will bring together clinicians, behavioral scientists, epidemiologists, neuroscientists, and public health experts to discuss the current state of the science in sleep medicine and suicide prevention.
