Technical Assistance Webinar: Accelerating Medicines Partnership® Schizophrenia (AMP® SCZ): Clinical High Risk for Psychosis Clinical Trial Network (U01 Clinical Trial Required)

Date and Time August 9, 2023

12:00–1:00 p.m. ET Location Virtual Join the Zoom Meeting

Overview

A technical assistance webinar will be held for prospective applicants of the following Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO): Accelerating Medicines Partnership® Schizophrenia (AMP® SCZ): Clinical High Risk for Psychosis Clinical Trial Network (U01 Clinical Trial Required) . National Institute of Mental Health staff will be available to answer questions related to this NOFO. Prospective applicants can participate in the webinar and are encouraged to submit their questions or comments to the Agency Contacts listed in Section VII of this NOFO one week before the webinar. Participation in the webinar is neither required nor necessary for a successful application. A recording of the webinar will be available afterward.



The purpose of this NOFO is to support one clinical trial network to evaluate biological, digital, cognitive, and clinical outcome measures in individuals at clinical high risk (CHR) for psychosis in Proof of Principle (PoP) trial(s) using a pharmacological intervention. Unique drug development tools developed through AMP® SCZ initiative will be evaluated in the PoP trial(s). The compound(s) selected for testing by the AMP SCZ Steering Committee will affect a pathophysiologically relevant mechanism and have the potential to produce a detectable signal on biological, digital, cognitive, or clinical outcome measures within a 12-16 week period of study.

Sponsored by

Division of Translational Research

Registration

No registration is required for this event.

Contact

Jonathan Sabbagh, Ph.D.

jonathan.sabbagh@nih.gov

More Information