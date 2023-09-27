Technical Assistance Webinar: Approaches to Identifying Preteen Suicide Risk and Protective Factors
11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. ET
A technical assistance webinar will be held for prospective applicants of the following Notice of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs): Approaches to Identifying Preteen Suicide Risk and Protective Factors (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed) and Data Coordinating Center for Approaches to Identifying Preteen Suicide Risk and Protective Factors (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed). National Institute of Mental Health staff will be available to answer questions related to these NOFOs. Participation in the webinar is optional and is not required to apply to these applications.
The Approaches to Identifying Preteen Suicide Risk and Protective Factors (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed) NOFO encourages foundational research projects that seek to refine and test valid methods for characterizing preteen suicide risk and protective factors across multiple domains and for operationalizing suicide thoughts and behavior (STBs) and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) among preteen youth (ages 8-12).
The research projects funded through this announcement will participate in a research consortium with other R01 recipients to share and analyze data, recommend candidate measures that will be included as common data elements in future research and practice contexts, identify optimal approaches for sampling individuals from underrepresented backgrounds, and disseminate project findings. In addition, each research site will work with the Data Coordinating Center (supported by RFA-MH-24-322) to facilitate data sharing and harmonization.
Division of Translational Research
All prospective applicants are invited to attend and are highly encouraged to submit questions in advance. Please send questions to eric.murphy@nih.gov.
- Notice of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs): Approaches to Identifying Preteen Suicide Risk and Protective Factors (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
- Data Coordinating Center for Approaches to Identifying Preteen Suicide Risk and Protective Factors (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
- Closed captions will be provided by Zoom. Individuals who need additional accommodations should contact Eric R. Murphy, Ph.D., at eric.murphy@nih.gov.