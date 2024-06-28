Technical Assistance Webinar: Streamlining Mental Health Interventions for Youth Living with HIV in Low-and Middle-Income Countries
Date and Time
10:00–11:00 a.m. ET
Location
Overview
A technical assistance webinar will be held for prospective applicants of the following Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO): Streamlining Mental Health Interventions for Youth Living with HIV in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (R01 Clinical Trial Optional) . National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) staff will be available to answer questions related to this funding opportunity. Participation in the webinar is optional and not required for a successful application. A recording of the webinar will be available afterward on NIMH’s website.
There is a practical need to develop streamlined versions of mental health interventions for youth living with HIV (YLWH) that can be feasibly implemented and scaled up in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). The purpose of this initiative is to use novel methods to streamline evidence-based mental health interventions for YLWH so that they require fewer resources to deliver while still leading to clinically meaningful improvements in mental health and HIV outcomes.
Sponsored by
National Institute of Mental Health, Division of AIDS Research
Registration
This workshop is free, but registration is required .
Contact
All prospective applicants are invited to attend and are highly encouraged to submit questions at least one week in advance to the webinar via email to Teri Senn, Ph.D.