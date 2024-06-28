Transforming the understanding
Technical Assistance Webinar: Streamlining Mental Health Interventions for Youth Living with HIV in Low-and Middle-Income Countries

Date and Time

June 28, 2024
10:00–11:00 a.m. ET

Location

Virtual

Overview

A technical assistance webinar will be held for prospective applicants of the following Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO): Streamlining Mental Health Interventions for Youth Living with HIV in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (R01 Clinical Trial Optional) . National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) staff will be available to answer questions related to this funding opportunity. Participation in the webinar is optional and not required for a successful application. A recording of the webinar will be available afterward on NIMH’s website.

There is a practical need to develop streamlined versions of mental health interventions for youth living with HIV (YLWH) that can be feasibly implemented and scaled up in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). The purpose of this initiative is to use novel methods to streamline evidence-based mental health interventions for YLWH so that they require fewer resources to deliver while still leading to clinically meaningful improvements in mental health and HIV outcomes.

Sponsored by

National Institute of Mental Health, Division of AIDS Research

Registration

This workshop is free, but registration is required .

Contact

All prospective applicants are invited to attend and are highly encouraged to submit questions at least one week in advance to the webinar via email to Teri Senn, Ph.D.

More Information

Notice of Funding Opportunity 

