Technical Assistance Webinar: Suicide Prevention Across the Life Span in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Date and Time August 1, 2024

9:30–10:30 a.m. ET Location Virtual Join the Zoom Meeting

Overview

A technical assistance webinar will be held for prospective applicants of the following Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO): Suicide Prevention Across the Life Span in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (R34 Clinical Trial Optional) (RFA-MH-25-160) . National Institute of Mental Health staff will be available to answer questions related to this NOFO. Participation in the webinar is optional and is not required to apply to these companion applications.

The purpose of this NOFO is to support formative research and pilot testing of culturally sensitive, innovative interventions to identify and mitigate the risk of suicidal ideation and behavior (SIB) or non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs). The proposed research initiatives must incorporate a plan to strengthen research capacity within the LMIC community where the study will be conducted.

Sponsored by

The National Institute of Mental Health, Center for Global Mental Health Research

Registration

No registration is required for this event. The Zoom link provided in the NOFO is not functional. Please use the updated link from here.

Contact

All prospective applicants are invited to attend and are highly encouraged to email questions to Vidya Vedham, Ph.D., at least one week before the webinar. Individuals who need interpreting services and other reasonable accommodations to participate in this event should also email Dr. Vedham. Requests should be made five days in advance of the event.

More Information