The Center for Global Mental Health Research Webinar Series 2023: Finding the Right Treatment for the Right People at the Right Time – Promoting Stratification in Global Mental Health Research

Overview

People may vary widely across many dimensions despite having the same diagnosis, which can make effective treatment a challenge. Stratified medicine aims to identify groups of people within a diverse disease population who share unique characteristics (such as underlying mechanisms, risk factors, disease trajectories, or treatment responses) to inform treatment approaches that are tailored for these groups (or strata). This webinar focuses on the value of stratification as a tool for driving transformative change in early interventions for people with anxiety, depression, and psychosis.

About the Speakers

Lynsey Bilsland, Ph.D., is Head of the Mental Health Translation team at Wellcome Trust, which aims to develop a portfolio of funded projects that enable identification, prediction, and early intervention in mental health problems. Dr. Bilsland also developed and led the Innovations Psychosis Flagship, which aimed to reduce the global burden of psychosis by developing innovations to improve patient outcomes ultimately.

Arthur Caye, M.D., Ph.D., is a child and adolescent psychiatrist and a post-doctoral researcher at Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. Dr. Caye has worked with predictive models for the last six years, developing and replicating risk scores to predict the onset of adolescent depression (the IDEA-RS) and the persistence/onset of attention-deficit/hyperactivity in adulthood. He has also collaborated with UNICEF’s State of the World’s Children Report specifically to discuss risk factors for child and adolescent mental disorders worldwide. He joined the Identifying Depression Early in Adolescence research consortium to help conceptualize and develop the IDEA-RS. Currently, he is the research manager of the National Center for Research and Innovation in Mental Health.

Usman Hamdani, Ph.D., is the Research Lead in the Mental Health Translation team at Wellcome Trust, where he leads the portfolio of non-pharmacological interventions and stratification in mental health research. Before joining Wellcome, Dr. Hamdani was extensively involved in conducting cutting-edge trials of psychosocial interventions in global mental health research and policy impact in low-resource settings.

Wesley Horton, Ph.D., is a Senior Scientific Project Manager at the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health. As a translational neuroscientist, Dr. Horton has launched and managed multiple public-private partnerships in neuroscience, focusing on drug development for mental health and neurodegeneration. He has also managed Alzheimer’s disease clinical trials and developed clinical research portfolios across various fields, such as stroke, neurosurgery, and interventional radiology. Additionally, Dr. Horton has experience managing international multi-center clinical trials focused on understanding HIV and HIV-associated neurocognitive disorders in collaboration with the Department of Defense and the Henry M. Jackson Foundation.

About the Center for Global Mental Health Research Webinar Series

The Center for Global Mental Health Research, part of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), is hosting a series of webinars focused on applying for and managing global mental health research grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). We encourage students, post-docs, and new investigators interested in global mental health research to attend. The webinar series aims to increase knowledge about NIH structure and grant processes and enhance capacity in global mental health research.

Sponsored by

The Center for Global Mental Health Research

