The National Advisory Mental Health Council

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 12:09―12:12 AM EST

Location: Neuroscience Center

Conference Room C/D/E

6001 Executive Boulevard

Bethesda, MD 20852

Webcast

The National Advisory Mental Health Council (NAMHC) advises the Secretary of Health and Human Services; the Director, National Institutes of Health; and the Director, National Institute of Mental Health, on all policies and activities relating to the conduct and support of mental health research, research training, and other programs of the Institute.

On February 4, 2020, the NAMHC will hold its 285th Meeting at the Neuroscience Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Comments

Any member of the public interested in presenting oral comments to the committee may notify the Contact Person at least 10 days in advance of the meeting. Interested individuals and representatives of organizations may submit a letter of intent, a brief description of the organization represented, and a short description of the oral presentation. Only one representative of an organization may be allowed to present oral comments and if accepted by the committee, presentations may be limited to five minutes. Both printed and electronic copies are requested for the record. In addition, any interested person may file written comments with the committee by forwarding their statement to the Contact Person listed on this notice. The statement should include the name, address, telephone number and when applicable, the business or professional affiliation of the interested person.

Registration

Online registration for this event is available until 12:00 pm (EST), Thursday, January 30, 2020. On-site registration will be available afterward. Those viewing by webcast do not need to register.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/namhc-open-policy-session-registration-form-february-4-2020-registration-86956315681.

More Information:

Individuals with disabilities who need sign language interpreters and/or reasonable accommodation to participate in this event should get in touch with the contact person. Requests should be made at least 10 days in advance of the event.

To submit comments or to speak with someone about special accommodations, please contact Rebecca Wagenaar-Miller, Ph.D. at 301-435-0322 or rwagenaa@mail.nih.gov.