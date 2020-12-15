The NIMH Director’s Innovation Speaker Series: Pursuing an Innovation Agenda: A New Healthcare Architecture

Date/Time: Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 3:00―4:00 PM ET

Location: Virtual

Sponsored by:

NIMH Division of Extramural Affairs

On December 15, Barak Richman, Ph.D., J.D., the Edgar P. and Elizabeth C. Bartlett Professor of Law and Business Administration at Duke University School of Law, will be the guest speaker in the NIMH Director’s Innovation Speaker Series, which focuses on innovation, invention, and scientific discovery.

In this talk, Dr. Richman will explore how the healthcare sector can transform into a more affordable and sustainable part of the American economy. Central to any meaningful healthcare reform is a reorganization of healthcare delivery and pursuing a new architecture for the health sector. Necessary elements will include reorienting the sector to digital technologies, abandoning costly infrastructures, reconceptualizing the role of traditional personnel and practices, and pursuing legal reforms that will emphasize promoting health, not purchasing healthcare.

Dr. Richman’s primary research interests include the economics of contracting, new institutional economics, antitrust, and healthcare policy. His work has appeared in the Columbia Law Review, the University of Pennsylvania Law Review, Law and Social Inquiry, the New England Journal of Medicine, the Journal of the American Medical Association, and Health Affairs. In 2006, he co-edited with Clark Havighurst, a symposium volume of Law and Contemporary Problems entitled, "Who Pays? Who Benefits? Distributional Issues in Health Care,” and in 2017, Harvard University Press published his book, Stateless Commerce.

Background

NIMH established the Director’s Innovation Speaker Series to encourage broad, interdisciplinary thinking in the development of scientific initiatives and programs, and to press for theoretical leaps in science over the continuation of incremental thinking. Innovation speakers are encouraged to describe their work from the perspective of breaking through existing boundaries and developing successful new ideas, as well as working outside their initial area of expertise in ways that have pushed their fields forward. We encourage discussions of the meaning of innovation, creativity, breakthroughs, and paradigm-shifting.



