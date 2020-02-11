Transportation and Mobility Options to Support Postschool Transition for Youth with Autism

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 3:00―4:00 PM EST

On February 11, 2020, the National Center for Mobility Management and the Federal Transit Administration, U.S. Department of Transportation, are providing a free webinar on transportation and mobility services for youth with autism transitioning out of high school. The webinar is intended to help users leverage mobility resources and develop connections with transportation providers and services. The webinar is sponsored by the National Autism Coordinator and the Office of Autism Research Coordination, National Institute of Mental Health.

Presenters:

Danielle Nelson, MPH

Senior Program Analyst

U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Transit Administration

Judy L. Shanley, Ph.D.

Assistant Vice President, Education & Youth Transition

Easterseals Director, National Center for Mobility Management

Genelle C. Thomas, M.A.

Director of National Initiatives

Partners for Youth with Disabilities

Austin Carr

Self-Advocate

Boston, MA

Webinar Details

Registration is not necessary.

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Time: 3:00 – 4:00 PM ET

JOIN WEBEX MEETING

https://nih.webex.com/nih/j.php?MTID=m24aeddc0059a8b85463e08384ef03d2e

Meeting number (access code): 627 670 838

Host key: 545904

Meeting password: SupportASD

JOIN FROM A VIDEO SYSTEM OR APPLICATION

Dial sip:627670838@nih.webex.com

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

JOIN BY PHONE

1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)