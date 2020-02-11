Transportation and Mobility Options to Support Postschool Transition for Youth with Autism
On February 11, 2020, the National Center for Mobility Management and the Federal Transit Administration, U.S. Department of Transportation, are providing a free webinar on transportation and mobility services for youth with autism transitioning out of high school. The webinar is intended to help users leverage mobility resources and develop connections with transportation providers and services. The webinar is sponsored by the National Autism Coordinator and the Office of Autism Research Coordination, National Institute of Mental Health.
Danielle Nelson, MPH
Senior Program Analyst
U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Transit Administration
Judy L. Shanley, Ph.D.
Assistant Vice President, Education & Youth Transition
Easterseals Director, National Center for Mobility Management
Genelle C. Thomas, M.A.
Director of National Initiatives
Partners for Youth with Disabilities
Austin Carr
Self-Advocate
Boston, MA
Registration is not necessary.
Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Time: 3:00 – 4:00 PM ET
