Understanding Suicide Risk Among Children and Pre-teens: A Synthesis Workshop

Date/Time: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 12:30–2:00 PM ET

Location: Virtual

Sponsored by: The NIMH Suicide Research Team

On June 15, 2021, NIMH will convene a synthesis workshop culminating the work of three research roundtables focused on understanding suicide risk and risk trajectories among children and pre-teens, including groups with recent increases in risk.

The synthesis workshop will summarize the state of the science and highlight research priorities related to this critical topic. The goal of the series is to ultimately inform identiﬁcation of at-risk youth and timing and targets for intervening.

