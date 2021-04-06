Virtual Workshop: Integrating Genomics with Dimensional and Transdiagnostic Approaches to Advance Mental Health Research

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 11:00–5:00 PM ET

Location: Virtual

Sponsored by:

NIMH Genomics Team

About the Workshop:

Day 1: Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 11:00 AM-5:00 PM ET

Day 2: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 11:00 AM-5:00 PM ET

This workshop aims to highlight opportunities and challenges related to integrating genomic information and dimensional phenotypes associated with psychopathology, in alignment with the mission of the Research Domain Criteria (RDoC) initiative.

This meeting will convene experts from psychiatric and statistical genetics, clinical psychology and psychiatry, neuroscience, and stakeholders from NIH programs. This effort aims to discuss the novel scalable opportunities that advance in genomics and dimensional/alternative phenotypes present for extending the RDoC framework and, more generally, for advancing neuropsychiatric disease research beyond the gains that have been made in relation to DSM-based constructs. Specifically, Day 1 of the workshop will review the current state of science of genomics of dimensional traits and overview of RDoC framework through a series of presentations and panel discussions in a total of three sessions. Day 2 of the workshop will consist of two panel sessions that will summarize the main points of the Day 1 workshop and further discuss and highlight the key challenges and opportunities for the near and long-term to advance mental health research.

Agenda:

The final meeting materials will be distributed to registered participants once registration has closed.

Registration:

Registration for the Day 1 meeting will be open until Thursday, April 1st. Registration for the Day 2 meeting will be open until Monday, April 12th.

Webinar details:

This workshop will be held via Zoom Webinar. The information will be distributed to registered participants once registration has closed.