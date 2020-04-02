Virtual Workshop: Transforming the Practice of Mental Health Care

Date/Time: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 9:00―1:00 PM EDT

Location: Webinar

On April 2, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) will host a virtual workshop on Transforming the Practice of Mental Health Care. Artificial intelligence and related technologies have the potential to transform mental health care in areas such as diagnosis, treatment recommendations, patient engagement, and treatment adherence. This workshop will bring together a group of visionary thinkers to brainstorm how big data and artificial intelligence can transform care for individuals living with mental illness.

The workshop will pose questions such as:

How can electronic health records, combined with mobile trackers, biomarkers, genomics, imaging, and physiology, be meaningfully combined to inform treatment recommendations for patients?

How can we create an environment where multi-modal data are used to create clinical decision support software that can learn over time?

What are the strengths and challenges of existing efforts in mental health and other fields of health care, to use big data and artificial intelligence to improve outcomes?

What public/private partnerships will be required to realize this vision, and how can NIMH help?

What are the ethical issues involved in using artificial intelligence in mental health care?

What level of evidence will be needed to support approvals by regulatory agencies and by payors?

Webinar Details:

Registration is not necessary.

Join Webex meeting Meeting number (access code): 627 704 444

Meeting password: NIMH

Join from a video system or application

Dial 627704444@nih.webex.com You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join by phone

Tap to call in from a mobile device (attendees only) 1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada) Global call-in numbers

Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business

Dial 627704444.nih@lync.webex.com