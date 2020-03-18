Webinar: NIH Research Training Opportunities in Global Mental Health

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 9:30―11:00 AM EDT

Location: Webinar

The NIMH Division of AIDS Research, NIMH Center for Global Mental Health Research and the Fogarty International Center are hosting a webinar on research training opportunities at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for researchers interested in global mental health. The information will be geared towards early-stage researchers, including but not limited to graduate students, post-doctoral fellows, junior faculty, and other trainees.

In this webinar, the speakers will talk about funding opportunity announcements at NIMH and the Fogarty International Center. They will also share tips on how best to interact with program staff at the NIH and how to draft a research concept.

More Information:

For more information and to register for this event, visit https://cgmhrwebinars.com/march-18-2020/.