Webinar: Responding to the Alarm: Addressing Black Youth Suicide

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 11:30―1:00 PM ET

On April 21, hear from experts on black youth suicide in America during an interactive roundtable webinar hosted by the Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity at the National Institute of Mental Health, in collaboration with the Office of Behavioral Health Equity at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The webinar will feature the co-authors of Ring the Alarm: The Crisis of Black Youth Suicide in America, a report from the Congressional Black Caucus’s Emergency Taskforce on Black Youth Suicide and Mental Health.

Panelists will discuss topics such as:

The latest trends and prevalence of suicide and suicide-related behaviors among black children and youth;

Common risk and protective factors that are most salient for this population;

Perspectives on this crisis and ways to identify black children and youth who are at risk for suicide; and

Thoughts on how to best engage this population and provide them with developmentally and culturally appropriate support and care.

Presenters

Rhonda C. Boyd, Ph.D.

Associate Professor, Psychiatry, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Michael Lindsey, Ph.D., MSW, MPH, Executive Director, McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research, Constance and Martin Silver Professor of Poverty Studies

Arielle Sheftall, Ph.D.

Assistant Professor, The Ohio State University College of Medicine

Jason Wilson

Founder and CEO of The Yunion, Inc.

Registration

Please register online to attend this free webinar.