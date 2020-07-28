Webinar: Sexuality and Stigma: Culture, Identity, and Mental Health Among High-Risk Men Who Have Sex with Men

Date/Time: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 12:30―2:00 PM ET

Sponsored by:

NIMH Office of Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity

Globally, gay and bisexual men (GBM) face significant health risks as well as social challenges due to the stigma associated with their sexual orientation and/or gender identity. This webinar will feature research conducted in China and Tajikistan and will examine the intersectionality of sexuality, stigma, and health domains among GBM. It also will highlight promising prevention research and intervention programs.

Presenter:

Frank Wong, Ph.D., Professor of Psychology in the College of Nursing at Florida State University.

About the Webinar Series:

This is the fourth webinar in the National Institute of Mental Health’s Office of Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity (ODWD) 2020 webinar series and the inaugural ODWD Sexual and Gender Minority webinar. The goal of this series is to provide a forum for program officials, graduate students, postdocs, policymakers, clinicians, new and early-stage investigators, established investigators, and others interested in or conducting research on mental health disparities, women’s mental health, minority mental health and rural mental health.

Registration:

In order to participate in this webinar, participants will need to register online.