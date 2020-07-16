Webinar: Understanding and Addressing Trauma and Violence in HIV Prevention and Treatment

Date/Time: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 11:30―1:00 PM ET

Sponsored by:

Center for Global Mental Health Research, NIMH Division of AIDS Research

Exposure to trauma and violence are associated with higher rates of HIV infection, as well as poorer HIV treatment outcomes. To date, there are few evidence-based interventions that address trauma or violence that have been shown to improve either HIV prevention or treatment outcomes. This webinar will focus on different intervention approaches that the speakers have utilized to address this gap in the literature. Presentations will be followed by a moderated discussion and a question and answer session.

Presenters:

Laura K. Murray, Ph.D., Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health

Conall O'Cleirigh, Ph.D., Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School

Linnet Ongeri, MBChB, M.Med (Psych), Kenya Medical Research Institute

Susan M. Meffert, M.D., M.P.H., University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine

Teri Senn, Ph.D., National Institute of Mental Health

About the Webinar Series:

The National Institute of Mental Health’s (NIMH) 2020 Global Mental Health Research webinar series is designed for investigators conducting or interested in conducting research on global mental health. The webinars are appropriate for new and early-stage investigators, established researchers, graduate students, policy makers, clinicians, and anyone interested in learning more about conducting research on mental health disparities and global mental health with support from NIMH and the National Institutes of Health.

Registration:

Registration is required at https://cgmhrwebinars.com/.