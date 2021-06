Workshop: Advanced Statistical Methods and Dynamic Data Visualizations for Mental Health Studies

Date/Time: June 28, 2021 – June 30, 2021

Location: Virtual

Sponsored by: The Divisions of Translational Research and Neuroscience and Basic Behavioral Science

The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) is hosting a two-day workshop on Advanced Statistical Methods and Dynamic Data Visualizations for Mental Health Studies.

June 28, 2021: Advances in Statistical Methods and Applications

June 30, 2021: Dynamic and Interactive Data Visualizations

Workshop goals:

Address the role of statistical methods in identifying meaningful effects in large neuro-behavioral samples, administrative data, or social media sources. Showcase advanced methods for dynamic and interactive data visualization and identify potential use cases and gaps for these new dynamic data visualization tools.

NIMH invites basic, translational, and service and intervention researchers to attend this workshop.

Registration

Registration for this free online event is required.

More information

https://www.didvizandstats.org/