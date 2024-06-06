Transforming the understanding
Workshop: Discrimination as a Social Determinant of Mental Health Disparities

Date and Time

June 6, 2024
10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. ET

Location

Virtual

Overview

Discrimination is the unfair treatment of individuals based on factors such as race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability. It is also a potent social determinant of mental health disparities.

Research has shown that experiencing discrimination can lead to negative mental health outcomes, including onset of mental illness, greater severity of mental illness, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Mental health disparities research aims to develop effective interventions that address discrimination to reduce its impact on mental health disparities.

The workshop will bring together expert investigators, National Institutes of Health (NIH) staff, and members of the public to:

  • Review the current state of research on discrimination and mental health disparities
  • Identify gaps and opportunities in mental health disparities research
  • Discuss strategies for developing interventions to reduce the impact of discrimination on mental health outcomes

Breakout sessions

Workshop participants should register for one breakout room session:

  • Measurements and methods
  • Interventions
  • Community engagement
  • Dissemination and implementation

Sponsored by

National Institute of Mental Health, Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity

Registration

This workshop is free, but registration is required .

Contact

Please contact Juliette McClendon, Ph.D. with any questions.

More information

