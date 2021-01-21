Workshop: Gene-based Therapeutics for Rare Genetic Neurodevelopmental Psychiatric Disorders

Date/Time: Thursday, January 21, 2021, 11:00―4:00 PM ET

Location: Virtual

On January 21, 2021, join the National Institute of Mental Health for a virtual workshop that will provide insights into the potential challenges and opportunities for gene-based therapeutic strategies for individuals with rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorders. This workshop will bring together a multi-disciplinary group of experts from academia, government, and industry to provide a review of the current state of science in gene-targeted therapeutics and characteristics of suitable gene/molecular targets and mechanisms amenable to gene-based therapies. This workshop also will feature some of the gene-targeted approaches that are currently in the clinic or in development to highlight the scientific rationale for each treatment and the milestones for reaching key stages of therapeutics development, and the challenges and lessons learned along the way.

Registration:

Registration is required for this free online event.