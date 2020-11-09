Workshop: Identifying New Directions in Mental Health Disparities Research: Innovations with a Multidimensional Lens
National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity and National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD).
On November 9 and 10, 2020, join NIMH and NIMHD for a virtual workshop that will bring together a diverse group of mental health disparities researchers to highlight and identify innovative approaches to understand and address mental health disparities across major areas of mental health science and research.
Online registration is required for this free event. Registration details will be available soon.