Workshop: Neurofeedback Intervention Development: Opportunities and Challenges
Date and Time
10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. ET
Location
Overview
This workshop will convene researchers and federal officials to review the state of the science for neurofeedback (NF) intervention development for mental disorders, with an emphasis on real time fMRI approaches. The program will highlight recent developments in both early treatment development and later efficacy and effectiveness trials, as well as regulatory issues relevant to the approval and implementation of device-based interventions like NF. Panel presentations and discussion will aid in identifying new opportunities and challenges for NF development. The workshop is free and open to the scientific community and the public.
Sponsored by
National Institute of Mental Health, Division of Translational Research (DTR).
Registration
This workshop is free, but registration is required.
Contact
If you have questions about this workshop or need reasonable accommodations, please email Chris Sarampote. Requests need to be made five business days before the event.