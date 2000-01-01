Transforming the understanding
and treatment of mental illnesses.

Menu

Workshop on Brain Behavior Quantification and Synchronization: Sensor Technologies to Capture the Complexity of Behavior

Date and Time

May 2–3, 2023

Location

Hybrid — NIH Campus, Natcher Auditorium, Bethesda, Maryland and Virtual

Overview

The goals of this workshop include the following:

  • An introduction to the types and fabrication of sensors and sensing networks
  • Multi-sensor integration for tracking movement; ethical, comparative, and developmental focus
  • Integration of sensor information with other data streams, including brain recordings where possible, to capture naturalistic behavior
    Data standardization, archiving, security, and privacy
  • Featured experiments and development of computational models

Sponsored by

Registration

This event is free and registration is required. Onsite registration is available, but if attendees want lunch, you must register in advance.

Contact

For questions about meeting logistics or difficulties registering, please contact: Yvonne Bennett at yvonne.bennett@nih.gov and Dana Schloesser at dana.schloesser@nih.gov.

More Information

NIMH Information Resource Center

Available in English and español

Phone:  1-866-615-6464
Live Online Chat:  Talk to a representative
Email:  nimhinfo@nih.gov
Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET, M-F

Mail:  National Institute of Mental Health
Office of Science Policy, Planning, and Communications
6001 Executive Boulevard, Room 6200, MSC 9663
Bethesda, MD 20892-9663