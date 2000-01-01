Workshop on Brain Behavior Quantification and Synchronization: Sensor Technologies to Capture the Complexity of Behavior
Date and Time
May 2–3, 2023
Location
Hybrid — NIH Campus, Natcher Auditorium, Bethesda, Maryland and Virtual
Overview
The goals of this workshop include the following:
- An introduction to the types and fabrication of sensors and sensing networks
- Multi-sensor integration for tracking movement; ethical, comparative, and developmental focus
- Integration of sensor information with other data streams, including brain recordings where possible, to capture naturalistic behavior
Data standardization, archiving, security, and privacy
- Featured experiments and development of computational models
Sponsored by
- National Institute of Mental Health
- National Institutes of Health’s Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies® (BRAIN) Initiative
Registration
This event is free and registration is required. Onsite registration is available, but if attendees want lunch, you must register in advance.
Contact
For questions about meeting logistics or difficulties registering, please contact: Yvonne Bennett at yvonne.bennett@nih.gov and Dana Schloesser at dana.schloesser@nih.gov.