Workshop: Ultrasound Neuromodulation for Mental Health Applications

Date and Time

September 14, 2023
12:00–5:00 p.m. ET
September 15, 2023
12:00–5:30 p.m. ET

Location

Virtual

Overview

This workshop will include experts in psychiatry, neurostimulation, physics, device regulation, and engineering and consist of individual talks and panel discussions. The workshop is open to the scientific community and the public.

The primary goal of the workshop is to examine focused ultrasound neuromodulation for mental health applications and share the latest findings and best practices regarding:

  • Biophysical considerations
  • Physiological and clinical considerations
  • The regulatory pathway for ultrasound neuromodulation as a treatment
  • Experimental planning and design
  • Optimizing target engagement

Sponsored by

The Division of Translational Research (DTR)

Registration

This event is free, but you must register to attend .

Contact

Jessica Tilghman, Ph.D., PMP 
jessica.tilghman@nih.gov

