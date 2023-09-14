Workshop: Ultrasound Neuromodulation for Mental Health Applications
Date and Time
September 14, 2023
12:00–5:00 p.m. ET
12:00–5:00 p.m. ET
Location
Virtual
Overview
This workshop will include experts in psychiatry, neurostimulation, physics, device regulation, and engineering and consist of individual talks and panel discussions. The workshop is open to the scientific community and the public.
The primary goal of the workshop is to examine focused ultrasound neuromodulation for mental health applications and share the latest findings and best practices regarding:
- Biophysical considerations
- Physiological and clinical considerations
- The regulatory pathway for ultrasound neuromodulation as a treatment
- Experimental planning and design
- Optimizing target engagement
Sponsored by
The Division of Translational Research (DTR)
Registration
This event is free, but you must register to attend .
Contact
Jessica Tilghman, Ph.D., PMP
jessica.tilghman@nih.gov