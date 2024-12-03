Transforming the understanding
and treatment of mental illnesses.

Information Session: NIMH Intramural Research Program Training Opportunities (December)

Date and Time

December 3, 2024
2:00–4:00 p.m. ET

Location

Virtual

Overview

Are you interested in learning about training opportunities available in the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Intramural Research Program (IRP)? Join the Office of Fellowship Training for a virtual information session to learn about a variety of National Institutes of Health (NIH) training programs, exciting research being done in NIMH IRP laboratories, and chat with current NIMH trainees. The sessions are appropriate for undergraduates, graduate students, medical students, and postdoctoral fellows.

Sponsored by

  • National Institute of Mental Health, Office of Fellowship Training

Registration

This event is free but registration is required .

Contact

Questions? Email Alycia Boutte.

