Information Session: NIMH Intramural Research Program Training Opportunities (December)
Date and Time
December 3, 2024
2:00–4:00 p.m. ET
Location
Virtual
Overview
Are you interested in learning about training opportunities available in the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Intramural Research Program (IRP)? Join the Office of Fellowship Training for a virtual information session to learn about a variety of National Institutes of Health (NIH) training programs, exciting research being done in NIMH IRP laboratories, and chat with current NIMH trainees. The sessions are appropriate for undergraduates, graduate students, medical students, and postdoctoral fellows.
Sponsored by
- National Institute of Mental Health, Office of Fellowship Training
Registration
This event is free but registration is required .
Contact
Questions? Email Alycia Boutte.