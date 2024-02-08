Workshop: Advancing the Science on Peer Support and Suicide Prevention

Date and Time February 8, 2024

11:00 a.m.–3:45 p.m. ET

February 12, 2024

11:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m. ET Location Virtual Register for the Workshop

Overview

Peer support services specifically intended to contribute to suicide risk reduction are becoming more prominent in healthcare systems and community settings. Such services can be used to address barriers to receiving proven interventions, while also improving hope, connection, recovery, and empowerment. Despite emerging research on the effectiveness and implementation of these models, there are research gaps that could lead to missed opportunities in optimizing them.

This two-day workshop will bring together experts in peer support suicide prevention to discuss relevant conceptual frameworks, recent advances in understanding what works and for whom, service settings and service-user characteristics that inform intervention strategies across the crisis services continuum, digital and telehealth applications, considerations for youth, and equity considerations. The workshop will identify innovative advancements and areas that need additional research as the field moves forward.

Sponsored by

National Institute of Mental Health’s Division of Services and Intervention Research

Registration

This workshop is free but you must register to attend .

Contact

The workshop includes closed captioning. Individuals who need additional reasonable accommodations for this event should email Susan Funk at sfunk@mn-e.com. Requests need to be made 5 business days before the event.

