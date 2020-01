Discover NIMH: A Former Patient Feels Hope Through Research

Transcript

>> MJ CROMM: As a patient who goes to the doctor who has depression, you don't hear about all of the really cutting-edge things that are-- that are being investigated and that might really help you. Hearing about all of that really made me feel like there was hope. Just because I had tried several antidepressants, and none of them had worked, that didn't mean that I was incurable, that I was never gonna feel better.