Message from the Director on the Strategic Plan for Research

Transcript

Dr. Joshua A. Gordon: At the National Institute of Mental Health, we set the national agenda for mental health research, and it's an exciting time to be at the helm.

Scientific advances are rapidly transforming neuroscience and mental health care.

Computational approaches have revolutionized data science and data sharing.

Every day, we're learning more and more about the brain, and gaining a better understanding into the origins and causes of mental illnesses.

We've developed the NIMH Strategic Plan for Research to take advantage of these opportunities.

Using this plan as a guide, NIMH aims to support high-quality, impactful research and to translate this research into clinical practice, services delivery, and policy. Learn more about this plan at www.nimh.nih.gov/SP2020.