Sarah H. Lisanby: Introduction to Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

Sarah Lisanby: Hello. My name is Dr. Sarah Lisanby. I'm the director of the Noninvasive Neuromodulation Unit and the Division of Translational Research at the National Institute of Mental Health. Welcome to the NIH basic training course on transcranial magnetic stimulation or TMS. You're about to watch a series of video lectures that are meant to provide basic didactic information for TMS operators, for TMS clinicians, and TMS researchers to prepare you to administer safe and effective stimulation in your clinical practice or your research setting.

These video lectures are meant to be part of a comprehensive training program that includes not only these lectures but also assigned readings and onsite hands-on training in the safe and effective operation of TMS equipment.

While we seek to review most of the basic information that is recommended by professional organizations for TMS, training of clinicians, operators, and researchers, more information might be relevant given your specific clinical population that you're intending to treat or your specific research study.

The regulatory requirements of TMS differ regarding different countries, and so our course is mainly focused on information relevant to the United States and the Food and Drug Administration regulations of TMS.

I invite you to enjoy this video series, and thank you for joining us.