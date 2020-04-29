Strategic Plan for Research Overview

National Institute of Mental Health Strategic Plan for Research

The NIMH Strategic Plan will guide our research forward across the country and around the world.

In this Strategic Plan for Research, NIMH outlines four high-level Goals:

Goal 1: Define the Brain Mechanisms Underlying Complex Behaviors

Goal 2: Examine Mental Illness Trajectories Across the Lifespan

Goal 3: Strive for Prevention and Cures

Goal 4: Strengthen the Public Health Impact of NIMH-Supported Research

These four Goals form a broad roadmap for the Institute’s research priorities beginning with fundamental science and extending through evidence-based services that improve public health outcomes.

