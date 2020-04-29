Strategic Plan for Research Overview
National Institute of Mental Health Strategic Plan for Research
The NIMH Strategic Plan will guide our research forward across the country and around the world.
In this Strategic Plan for Research, NIMH outlines four high-level Goals:
Goal 1: Define the Brain Mechanisms Underlying Complex Behaviors
Goal 2: Examine Mental Illness Trajectories Across the Lifespan
Goal 3: Strive for Prevention and Cures
Goal 4: Strengthen the Public Health Impact of NIMH-Supported Research
These four Goals form a broad roadmap for the Institute’s research priorities beginning with fundamental science and extending through evidence-based services that improve public health outcomes.
