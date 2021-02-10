What is a blood draw?

Transcript

Announcer:

We are so grateful for your participation in our research study! Your blood can tell researchers a lot about you. We will need to get some blood for this research study.

A blood test usually does not take long. If you would like, someone can stay with you and hold your hand. If you want, you can bring something that relaxes you, like a book, video, music, or favorite soft toy.

First the phlebotomist, who is the person who takes the blood, looks for a vein in your arm. After a good vein is found, a wide elastic band will be tied a few inches above the vein, and it will feel like a tight squeeze. This usually makes the vein stick out a little.

Next, your skin will be wiped clean to get rid of any germs. You can watch the little needle go in, or you can look away—you decide! You will need to stay very still. You will feel the needle go in, and it will feel like a little pinch. Your blood will begin to flow through the needle to a thin plastic tube. It only takes seconds to fill a tube. It might look like a lot of blood, but it isn’t.

You may feel it when the needle comes out. This part is very fast. The spot where the needle went in will be covered with a bandage.

And then you’re done!

During the study visit you may see or meet with members of our research staff.

Thank you for participating!