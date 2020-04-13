Digital Mental Health: Innovating in a Time of High Anxiety

April 13, 2020 • Institute Update

In this time of increased anxiety and physical distancing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many people are looking for digital technology solutions to help them manage their mental health. Mental health apps are one of the fastest-growing sectors of the digital marketplace, with more than 10,000 apps available. These apps claim to, among other things, boost your mood, increase your sleep, and even help you manage your addiction.

Do these apps work, and is there any harm in trying them? This question is the topic of a new blog post by Joshua Gordon, M.D., Ph.D., director of the National Institute of Mental Health, and P. Murali Doraiswamy, M.B.B.S., of Duke University School of Medicine.

Read the full blog post on the World Economic Forum website.