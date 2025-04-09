Developing Tools for Measuring Mental Health Outcomes

April 9, 2025 • Research Highlight

Measures of health care quality are used to understand the impact of interventions when implemented in real-world health care systems and settings. These measures are used to assess the effectiveness of treatments and to understand access to care, care delivery processes, patient perceptions of care, and other factors that can impact patient outcomes and their satisfaction with treatment.

Measures of health care quality can help patients and their clinicians understand and choose care options that best meet their needs. They can also be used to monitor and improve the delivery of interventions, promoting best practices and enhancing care for everyone.

The three main types of measures used for assessing the quality of health care are:

Structural quality measures : These measures assess whether the provider or organization has the infrastructure and capacity needed to deliver care to patients.

: These measures assess whether the provider or organization has the infrastructure and capacity needed to deliver care to patients. Process quality measures: These measures assess whether patients receive the care that they should.

These measures assess whether patients receive the care that they should. Outcome quality measures: These measures assess whether the care patients receive improves their health and functioning.

The use of outcome-focused quality measures is common for many physical health conditions. For example, outcome-focused quality measures for diabetes might measure the number of patients with diabetes who meet targets for blood sugar control after treatment. However, very few outcome-focused quality measures have been developed for mental illnesses.

What studies are being funded by NIH?

To help fill this gap, the National Institutes of Health has funded six projects to develop, test, and validate outcome-focused quality measures for mental health. As part of these projects, researchers are required to engage with and submit their measures to regulatory or governing bodies such as the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services or the Battelle Partnership for Quality Measurement. Endorsement by these regulatory bodies helps facilitate a measure’s implementation and use by health plans, health care payers (such as insurance companies), clinicians, and patients.

NIH support for these projects is one of the many ways the institute is working to increase the accessibility and availability of evidence-based mental health treatments.

The six funded projects are: