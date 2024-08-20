Getting to the NIH Clinical Center

Transcript

Getting to the NIH Clinical Center. The National Institute of Mental Health. Thank you for participating in our research and contributing to advancing scientific knowledge. Here's a quick video to help you get to your NIH appointment. NIH is a large campus. We want to do everything we can to make this visit easy for you. You'll be coming to the NIH Clinical Center or Building ten in Bethesda, Maryland.

Please give yourself at least 45 to 60 minutes to go through security. Park your car and check in at admissions. If you are coming by car between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., come to the entrance on West Cedar Lane. For patients and patient visitors. Use this address in your navigation system. 5300 West Cedar. Me. It is labeled West Drive

Main Patient and Family entrance on the map. If you are driving at night between 10 p.m. through 6 a.m., come to the Commercial Vehicle Inspection Facility (CVIF) building 67 on Rockville Pike between North Drive and Wilson Drive. Use this address in your navigation system. 9100 Rockville Pike. If you are taking the Metro, take the Red line to the Medical Center station.

The station’s escalators come out at the entrance of the NIH campus. If you are arriving by Metro or walking between 6 a.m. through 10 p.m., enter Gateway Main Entrance. Take the NIH shuttle bus just past the security turnstiles to the north entrance atrium of the Clinical Center. When you come to campus, please be sure to bring a government issued ID.

For example, a driver's license and the name and phone number of the staff you are meeting at NIH. Marijuana or cannabis, whether medical or recreational, is prohibited. Do not bring alcohol or any type of weapon. Once you finish with security, you may need to park your car. We recommend you use our free valet parking, which is available Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. through 7 p.m., but not on federal holidays.

Valet parking is at the north entrance of the NIH Clinical Center. You do not need to tip your valet. Take your valet ticket to the information hospitality desk inside the Clinical Center to have it validated. If you decide to self-park, you may need to park on the P1 level in the underground parking garage in the Clinical Center.

The entrance is off Memorial Drive. You will enter on level P3. Follow directions to level P2. Once on level P2, drive to the gate and get a ticket. Proceed to park on the P1 level. You can only park on the P1 level. Use the south elevators. Stop by the Information/Hospitality desk inside the Clinical Center to validate your ticket.

If this is your first time here and you arrive Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., please go to the Information/Hospitality desk in the atrium. Ask them to take you to admissions. Admissions is on the first floor behind the fish tank and can be reached at (301) 496-3141. If you already have a medical record number because you have been through admissions before, you may go straight to the outpatient clinic on the fourth floor.

Also, called OP P4. If you need help finding it, ask the staff at the Information/Hospitality desk. You may also download the NIH CC Take Me There app to help you walk around the clinical center. You can find it in the Apple Store or Google Play. We look forward to seeing you soon.