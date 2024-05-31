NIH Announces Winners of 2023-2024 High School Mental Health Essay Contest

May 31, 2024 • Institute Update

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 Speaking Up About Mental Health essay contest. Out of more than 370 submissions across 33 states, NIH awarded 24 youth (ages 16-18) finalists with gold, silver, bronze, and honorable mention prizes.

Supported by the National Institute of Mental Health, the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, and the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, the essay contest invited youth to address mental health and reduce mental health stigma that young people may face when seeking mental health treatment.

The winning essays addressed complicated topics such as stigma, trauma, resilience, equity, anxiety, and more. Teens also wrote about specific ideas for improving well-being, such as broader access to leisure sports, reducing time spent on social media, and normalizing mental health treatment and care.

NIH awarded a total of $15,000 in cash prizes to gold, silver, bronze, and honorable mention recipients. Read the winning essays at nimhd.nih.gov/EssayContest .

Gold winners

Max, California - Tenacity Through Tumultuousness

Michaela, Maryland - Exposing the Impact of Social Media on Teenage Mental Health: A Journey of Self-Discovery

Raphael, Hawaii - Let's CHAT: Mental Health Impact on Teens Living with Speech Challenges

Silver winners

Aditi, California – Embracing Authenticity

Anna, New York - Change Our Approach: How Sports Can Play a Role in Mental Health

Ciniyah, Illinois - The Roots Affect the Fruit: A Personal Journey of Trauma to Triumph

Kathleen, Maryland - Behind A Perfect Life

Paige, Texas - Learn to Live and Accept Your Journey

Rylie, Maryland - Drowning in Plain Sight

Bronze winners

Argiro, Pennsylvania - Out in the Open: A Conversation about Mental Health

Dresden, Maryland - Normalize the Care to Destigmatize the Conditions

Gabriel, New Jersey - Keeping My Head Up: My Experience with Dad's Brain Cancer

Hailey, Arkansas - Access for Adolescent Athletes

Jordan, New Jersey - A Weighted Wait

Kathryne, North Carolina - Embracing Openness: Unveiling Silent Struggles Surrounding Mental Health

Maya, Maryland - Speaking up for Change

Rachel, California - Embracing the Journey Towards Mental Health Acceptance

Savannah, New Jersey - Taking a Step Today, for a Better Tomorrow

Honorable mentions

Agaana, Maryland – Accountability for Authority: The Responsibilities of Schools

Gisele, Pennsylvania - Breaking the Silence

Jillian, Illinois - Navigating Mental Illness in Teens

Kyle, North Carolina - How the Neglect of Mental Health Within Black Communities Causes Underlying Issues

Mason, Maryland - Social Media as a Possible Method to Reduce Mental Health Stigma

Minsung, Georgia - Hope to Bridge the Gap

If you are in crisis and need immediate help, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 (para ayuda en español, llame al 988) to connect with a trained crisis counselor. The Lifeline provides 24-hour, confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. The deaf and hard of hearing can contact the Lifeline using their preferred relay service or by dialing 711 and then 988.