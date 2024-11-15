Webinar: Understanding Autism in Indigenous Communities

Date and Time November 15, 2024

11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. ET Location Virtual

Overview

In this webinar, the National Autism Coordinator of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Director of the Office of National Autism Coordination (ONAC), Susan Daniels, Ph.D., will host an illuminating conversation with clinical psychologist and parent, Crystal Hernandez Psy.D., M.B.A. (Cherokee), advocate Jim Warne M.S. (Oglala Lakota [Sioux] Nation), and autistic self-advocate Jules Edwards (Anishinaabe), who will talk about the intersection of their Native American heritage with their professional and lived experiences with autism. They will discuss needs across indigenous communities in the U.S. and recent projects and initiatives to increase outreach and provide resources to help Native Americans with autism and other developmental disabilities.



This webinar is being held in honor of Native American Heritage Month in November. It is a time to celebrate the traditions, languages, and stories of Native American, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, and Island communities and ensure their rich histories and contributions continue to thrive with each passing generation.

About the speakers

Jules Edwards

Board of Directors, Autistic Women and Nonbinary Network

Ms. Jules Edwards is a neurodivergent Anishinaabe writer, gardener, accountant, and disability justice advocate. She is the parent of neurodivergent Afro Indigenous people and has been a care provider to many neurodivergent children throughout the years. She is the co-founder of Minnesota Autistic Alliance, board member for the Minnesota Ombudsman for American Indian Families, and board member of The Arc Minnesota. She serves as the elected chairperson of the Minnesota Autism Council, a workgroup of the Senate Human Services Reform Finance and Policy Committee. Ms. Edwards is passionate about building community and works to improve child safety and disability policy. Her culture shapes her worldview and decision-making, and she is committed to making the community a better place for generations to come. Ms. Edwards’ educational background includes a 2020-21 Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities (LEND) fellowship, 2021-22 Association of University Centers on Disabilities (AUCD) National Training Director Council trainee, and 2022-23 Wilder Foundation Community Equity Program cohort member.

Crystal Hernandez, Psy.D., M.B.A.

Owner and CEO, Dr. Crystal Hernandez Consulting, LLC

Dr. Crystal Hernandez is a proud Cherokee who is a psychologist by training, Tribal disabilities expert, researcher, mental health administrator, and mother to 3, including a wonderful autistic young man. She is the CEO and owner of Dr. Crystal Hernandez Consulting, LLC, which works with a variety of Tribal Nations, private and public organizations, and federal agencies. She has over 2 decades of experience in the mental health and addiction field, as well as years of experience working within the disabilities arena. Dr. Hernandez serves as a Board member for the Autism Foundation of Oklahoma and the Arc of Oklahoma and is also a Program Advisory Committee member for the State of the States in Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. She believes in service to others and works relentlessly to improve clinical treatments, diagnosis, and equitable access to care for all. Culturally rooted supports and services are central to Dr. Hernandez, and she embeds this principle in every aspect of her life. Dr. Hernandez is an advocate for system change, equity, and human rights protections. She has numerous publications, has presented in a variety of places, and is the host of the Black Feathers Podcast focused on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities in Indian Country.

Jim Warne, M.S.

Community Engagement Director, University of South Dakota Center for Disabilities, Oyáte Circle Sanford School of Medicine

Jim Warne is a member of the Oglala Lakota (Sioux) Nation. He is the Community Engagement and Diversity Director at University of South Dakota (USD) Center for Disabilities, Oyate` Circle at Sanford School of Medicine. He is also a Pediatrics Instructor for USD. Mr. Warne wrote several grants for University of South Dakota to establish the Oyate` Circle to establish a Tribal College Disability Center. He is President of his consulting firm Warrior Society Development, LLC (WSD). He works with various government agencies, organizations, and Tribal Nations. Mr. Warne is a motivational speaker and has experience with Indian Country Advocacy, Congressional testimonies, cultural diversity, film production, acting, stunts, professional football, youth athletic/life skills camps, grant writing and organizational development. His WSD Productions Film Division produced “7th Generation” an Award-Winning documentary. Jim produced and wrote the film based on his lectures and teachings as an educator, advocate, and public speaker. Mr. Warne earned a B.S. from Arizona State University and a M.S. from San Diego State University.

Susan Daniels, Ph.D.

National Autism Coordinator; Director, Office of National Autism Coordination

Dr. Daniels is the HHS National Autism Coordinator, a role created by Congress to facilitate coordination and implementation of autism activities across federal departments and agencies. She also is the Director of ONAC at the National Institute of Mental Health and the Executive Secretary of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC) . The IACC is a federal advisory committee created by Congress to coordinate federal autism activities and provide advice to the Secretary of Health and Human Services on issues related to autism. Dr. Daniels holds a Ph.D. in molecular and cell biology from Brandeis University, where she conducted neuroscience research.

About the Voices of Diversity: Conversations on Autism Across Cultures and Identities Webinar Series

The goal of this webinar series, hosted by the HHS National Autism Coordinator, is to explore in depth the unique needs of autistic individuals in several underserved groups and to highlight work being done across the community to increase equity. Each webinar in the series will focus on the intersection of autism and a specific cultural identity. The series will provide valuable information that can be used by the National Autism Coordinator, federal departments and agencies, and the broader autism community in building programming, outreach, and collaborations that will engage and benefit these communities.

Registration

This webinar is free, but registration is required .

Sponsored by

National Institute of Mental Health, Office of National Autism Coordination

Contact

Captioning is available within Zoom. Individuals whose full virtual participation in the meeting will require reasonable accommodations (e.g., sign language or interpreting services, etc.) should contact Rebecca Martin at Rebecca.martin@nih.gov or 301-435-0886. Please make accommodation requests 7 business days prior to the event.