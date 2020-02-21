Depression Mental Health Minute

Transcript

[music]

>> NARRATOR: Got 60 seconds? Take a mental health minute to learn about depression disorders.

They cause symptoms that affect how you feel...How you think...And how you handle daily life.

Depression should be treated by health professionals. Don’t try to handle it alone or treat it with alcohol or illegal drugs.

Treatments include psychotherapy or talk therapy...

Medication...

And sometimes brain stimulation therapy.

These treatments may also be used in combination with one another.

If you think you might have depression, talk to a trusted friend, family member, or health care provider.

The earlier treatment begins, the more effective it is.

Learn more about depression through the NIMH website...And take 60 seconds to share this mental health minute to help someone else.