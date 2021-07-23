Mental Health Minute: Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder

Transcript

Narrator: Got 60 seconds? Take a mental health minute to learn about attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or ADHD.

ADHD is a disorder that makes it difficult for a person to pay attention and think before acting (known as impulsivity).

A person may also be restless and almost constantly active.

Although the symptoms of ADHD begin in childhood, ADHD can continue through adolescence and adulthood.

If you are concerned about whether you or your child might have ADHD, the first step is to talk with a health care professional.

Although there is no cure for ADHD, currently available treatments can reduce symptoms and improve the ability to focus, learn, and work.

Learn more about ADHD through the NIMH website, and share this mental health minute video to help someone else.